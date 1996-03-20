Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola also known as Temi Otedola is a London based Nigerian fashion blogger and entrepreneur. She is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and the sister to DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola. Temi Otedola was born on March 20th, 1996.

Temi Otedola spent most of her childhood in London, thus had her early education in London.

She proceeded to obtain a degree in History of Art from the University of London.

Temi Otedola started her career as a fashion blogger, content creator, Youtuber and presenter in 2014. She started her fashion blog JTO fashion out of her passion for fashion, lifestyle and travels.

She utilized her blog to showcase her opinions and ideas regarding Nigeria and West African fashion and lifestyle.

Temi Otedola has interest in acting. She starred in a movie titled Citation with Kunle Afolayan.

In September 2020, Femi Otedola the father of DJ Cuppy took his daughters for shopping spree. The Billionaire businessman bought three Ferrari Portofino estimated to cost $218,750 for his three daughters Cuppy, Temi and Tolani

Temi Otedola is dating popular Nigerian musician Mr Eazi. She is the last daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

