Thoni Rock Peters began his music career as a hip life backup personality by the name of Black Image. He preformed with the likes of Tinny, Lord Kenya, and Reggie Rockstone; although never really made it as a breakout hip life artist.

Eventually, however, Thoni had a revelation that there was more to life then chasing money and women so he decided to change his course and devote his time and music to God. The result of this devotion was his first solo album entitled Blessing Me. The songs on the album featured reggae, R&B, as well as francophone influences.

Additionally the album features tracks preformed in English, Ga, and Twi. The release of his first album proved that Thoni had what it took to be a successful solo musician, and many of the 8 tracks received healthy radio time.