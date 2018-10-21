Gbemi Anthonia Adefuye, known professionally as Toni Tones, is a Nigerian media personality, actress, and photographer.

Adefuye was born on 20 July, the youngest of a family of five. Her early education was in Lagos which she completed at Queen's College. She modeled for Durovo because he was a friend of the family when she was fourteen.

Her full name is Gbemisola Anthonia Adefuye and she went to the University of Lancaster in the UK where she studied marketing and economics. When the course was complete, she returned to Nigeria in 2009 to explore her interest in show business.

Her brother had been a musician with the band Oxygen and Tones initially decided to be a show business photographer. Her portfolio caught the attention of D'banj’s reality show, Koko Mansion.

In 2017, she continued to do photographic work but was then both behind and in front of the camera. She has appeared as an actor in the web TV series "Gidi-culture"; in several films including "It's Her Day" in 2016.

She also starred in the movie "King of Boys" as the younger Eniola Salami. The movie premiered on 21 October 2018. At the 2020 AMVCA, she earned herself a nomination for 'Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series' for the movie 'King Of Boys'.

In 2020 she was in the cast of Quam's Money which is a sequel to the 2018 film New Money. The follow-up story follows what happens when a security guard (Quam) suddenly becomes a multi-millionaire. The new cast was lead by Falz, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Tones.

Filmography

What Lies Untold (2015)

U-turn

It's Her Day (2016)

Rumour Has It (2016)

Head over Heels (2017)

5th Floor (2017)

Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

June (2017)

King of Boys (2018)

Lara and the Beat