Tracey Boakye

Date of Birth:
1991-01-17
Place of Birth:
Ghana

Tracey Boakye is a Ghanaian actor and entreprenuer.

She owns a movie production firm called Shakira Movie Production as wells as Shakira Entertainment. Tracey also owns Signature Unisex Salon and Tracey Boakye Foundation.

She has also produced a movie called "Between my Legs" in 2017.

She is not married, but she has two children with two different fathers.