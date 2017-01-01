Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Tracey Boakye
- Date of Birth:
- 1991-01-17
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Tracey Boakye is a Ghanaian actor and entreprenuer.
She owns a movie production firm called Shakira Movie Production as wells as Shakira Entertainment. Tracey also owns Signature Unisex Salon and Tracey Boakye Foundation.
She has also produced a movie called "Between my Legs" in 2017.
She is not married, but she has two children with two different fathers.