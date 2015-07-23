Victoria Kimani born 28 July 1985 is a Kenyan singer, songwriter, actress and entertainer. She was previously signed to Nigerian Record Label Chocolate City and was described as the record label's first lady. As a singer, she is popularly known for her numerous hits and sense of style.

Her penetration into the African music industry has earned her a number of nominations, with her singles receiving numerous airplay across Africa. Her debut album was expected in 2016.

Apart from singing, she appeared in the film 7 Inch Curve, directed by Shola Thompson.

Kimani was born in Los Angeles, California to clergy parents. She has two older brothers. She lived in Benin City, Nigeria for 2 years, where her parents were doing missionary work. She began singing at the age of 9; at age 16, she began performing alongside other church choir members as a back-up and writing songs for others.

Before moving back to her mother country, Kenya, she later dropped out to fully pursue a career in music.

In 2010, Kimani performed a remix of Ice Prince's hit single "OLEKU" (remixed by Nathaniel Williams Jr.), which caught the attention of Chocolate City executive Ice Prince who she dated for 2 years. In late 2012, she was the first female artiste signed by Nigeria's music label Chocolate City, She released her first single under the label, "Mtoto", the Swahili word for "child", in March 2013. The video was shot in Los Angeles.

Subsequently she released several mixtapes: Oya, Heaven, Hate Me, Open Up Your Heart, F.U.M.F, Do What You Want and Freaks (refix).

In 2014,she released the single "Show", produced by singer and producer Tekno Miles. Later in 2014, she released "Prokoto", a Congolese word that means "swagger." She featured Tanzanian artists, Diamond Platnumz and Ommy Dimpoz.

In February 2015, Kimani joined forces with divas Cynthia Morgan and Emma Nyra and released the video "Vex". On 23 July 2015, she released the video "Two of Dem". In May 2015, she released her work "Loving You", in which she collaborated with Nigerian label mate, Ice Prince. On 4 November 2015 she released "Booty Bounce".

On 21 January 2016, Kimani released her new single "All the Way", featuring Khuli Chana. The song pays homage to renowned artist Angelique Kidjo in her classic "Wombo Lombo". The video was shot in Johannesburg,South Africa, and was produced by Reinhard.

The singer released "Safari” the album released in December 2017, and features high profile collaborations from stars across the continent. Sarkodie, Khuli Chana, Jesse Jagz, Phyno and Ice Prince. At the time of this interview with Pulse.NG , three of those songs have music videos released for the project.

Pulse reviewed the project, scoring it high with the verdict: “Although she brands herself to appeal to the senses in a sexy way, her music does possess a knowledge, accuracy and skill which requires old-school wisdom and inclusiveness, the likes of which can be drawn African maternal knowledge.”

But she appears to be unhappy with the record label and it shows in her interview with Pulse. “Yes, “Safari” the album is the final project with them,” she said via email.

One of Chocolate City’s bragging credentials in the African music space rests on the fact that they have talents not just in Nigeria, but in other countries. But Kimani’s imminent exit threatens that. According to her, her contract with the record label expired two years ago.

“Contract has been expired since March 2015.” She explained. “Safari was given to Chocolate City in good faith, it’s just time. It has been 5 years. No contract is for life.”

In December 2017 the singer granted an interview with Adelle Onyango and Shaffie Weru on Breakfast with the Stars, Victoria revealed that her contract with Chocolate City had expired and it was time for her to be an independent artiste. She said, “You know like every contract has an expiry date.

The contract was over and to be honest with you, most of the time I was on the label, I felt like an independent artiste anyway. I did most things by myself. So it was just time for me to step out on my own and do my own thing and not have to split money with anybody.”

On 13 May 2015, Kimani, along with seven African female musicians, Cobhams Asuquo and a team of ONE staff met in Johannesburg to create "Strong Girl", a song that sent a message about the empowerment of women across the world.

The song featured singers Waje (Nigeria), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Arielle T (Gabon), Gabriela (Mozambique), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Selmor Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe), Judith Sephuma (South Africa), new artist Blessing Nwafor (South Africa) and the video's star, actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde (Nigeria).

Kimani has been outspoken on issues like male chauvinism and women empowerment in conjunction with the ONE Campaign. Having collaborated with other African female singers, in the making of an inspirational song "Strong Girl".

Kimani has also stated that women struggle to make ends meet due to the careers available to them. She defends models, singers, dancers, entertainers, presenters, business women, PR, managers, PAs, singers, stylists, DJs and designers.

