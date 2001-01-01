Vishal Punjabi is a Ghanaian Indian film director and producer who predominantly works in Bollywood and Hindi cinema. Punjabi is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mumbai film production company, The Wedding Filmer.

Biography

Born in Accra, Greater Accra, and ten years after Punjabi being born in Ghana, Vishal Punjabi migrated to England to continue his education in IT, Drama, Filmmaking and Business. After dabbling in the dot com boom at the turn of the 21st century, Punjabi shifted careers to join Red Chillies Entertainment as a line producer.

While working on his second feature film Main Hoon Na, his knack for visual art was picked up by his film bosses. Punjabi was allowed to set up a team for Visual Art by putting together visual effects productions for Bollywood films like A?oka, Main Hoon Na, Paheli, Don and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Punjabi then moved into the advertising division within Red Chillies Entertainment to produce and direct television commercials for clients and products like Hero Honda, Pepsi, Hyundai, ITC Foods, Wipro, Videocon, Emami Group and ICICI Bank, to name a few.

Punjabi, the young film producer and visual artist has also worked with agencies like FCB/ULKA, J. Walter Thompson, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ambience, and more.

Filmography Feature Films

Vishal Punjabi's feature films include:

A?oka (2001)

Main Hoon Na (2004) Paheli (2005)

Don (2006)

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)

Vishal Punjabi also directed the wedding documentary Heartbeats in which was nominated for four indie film festivals including the D.I.Y Film Festival. Heartbeats is India’s first wedding film to enter an international film festival.