Ghana Famous People

Wonder Ami Hagan is a dedicated multimedia journalist driven by an unwavering passion for driving change through writing and documentaries.

With over 6 years of experience, Wonder is committed to contributing to impactful journalism.

She is a product of the esteemed Ghana Institute of Journalism, where she pursued Communication Studies with Journalism as a major.

She has served in various capacities as a communicator in major media houses in Ghana, producing many impactful pieces, and currently works as a Senior Journalist with Ghana’s leading online portal, GhanaWeb.com.

As a New Narratives Fellow, Wonder has produced several impactful stories on the effects of air pollution on the health of Ghanaians. She has also partnered with other organizations to produce climate-focused stories geared at advancing change and development.

Her interest in development journalism has characterized major stories she has produced including stories on education, environment, labor, and health among others.

As Host of the People & Places show on GhanaWeb TV, Wonder has highlighted tourism and the rich Ghanaian culture through various episodes of the show. Hard work, creativity, and a passion for change is what drives her and she enjoys cooking.

