Yaw Tog is an African rapper and songwriter based in Ghana. Still a teenager, he rose to fame after releasing his debut single, Sore in September 2020. The song titled Sore went viral on the internet as many music lovers streamed and downloaded it.

It topped Apple Music Chart Ghana for several weeks. The remix of the song featured collaboration from UK artiste, Stormzy, and Kwesi Arthur.

He was born in Kumasi in 2001 and still a student in the esteemed Opoku Ware Senior High School.