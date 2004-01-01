Yvonne Jegede
Yvonne Jegede
- Date of Birth:
- 1983-08-25
- Place of Birth:
- Agenebode, Nigeria
Yvonne Jegede is a Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality; notable for producing 3 is Company. She rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay.
Yvonne Jegede was born in Agenebode, Edo State, Nigeria on the 25th of August, 1983. She had her primary and secondary education in Lagos State Nigeria before proceeding to the University of Cyprus,where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in International Relations.
Yvonne Jegede started her movie career in 2004 when she featured in the Nollywood movie Missing Angels. Her first major camera debut came up in 2005 with her appearance in the now popular music video African Queen by 2Face Idibia.
After her University education in 2012, she came back to Nollywood and starred in movies like Okafor's Law, Single and Married, 10 Days in Sun City among others. In 2015, she produced her first movie 3 is Company where she starred as the lead character.
In late 2016, she was the cover in the wedding edition of Genevieve Nnaji's magazine. Apart from her acting, Yvonne Jegede has featured in music videos like Ego by Djinee, Kokose by Sound Sultan.
Filmography
Missing Angels
Husbands of Lagos
3 is Company
Okafor's Law
Pot of Life
Gold Statue
Side Chic Squad
Single and Married
10 Days in Sun City
The Fight for the Family
The Silver Spoon
The Sassy One
Climax
Gone to America
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Forget Me Not
True Lies
Smiles of Sweet Love
Two Hearts That Binds Together
Strange Affection
Abike