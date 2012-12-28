Chinyere Yvonne Okoro is a Ghanaian-Nigerian actress. Born to a Nigerian dad and Ghanaian mother.

Yvonne Okoro is from Koforidua in the Eastern Parts of Ghana. She received Ghana Movie Awards Best Actress Award in 2010 and was nominated for Africa Movie Academy Awards Best Actress twice in a row in 2011 and 2012 for her movies Pool Party and Single Six.

She has also received four Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award and in 2012 was honoured with a Distinguished Achievement Award at the Nigeria Excellence Awards.

She comes from a very large family, as the first child of her mother and the fifth of all siblings. She, from a young age, showed desire to be an actress. She attended Achimota Preparatory School after which she went to the Lincoln Community School and then to Faith Montessori School.

She continued at Mfantsiman Girls Secondary School after which she enrolled at University of Ghana, Legon where she did Bachelor of Arts, combining English and Linguistics. Subsequently, she was at the Universite de Nantes in France to study Press Civilization, Drama and Marketing.

She made her screen debut in Sticking to the Promise, a 2002 movie produced by the Nigerian producer Theo Akatugba, just after her Senior High Education. She also played a cameo role in the hit series Tentacles by the same producer for Point Blank Media Concepts.

She's currently the host of Dinning with Cooks and Braggarts. Cooks and Braggarts is a celebrity cooking show that features well-known figures to mint their hands on how they cook their favorite foods while bespeaking about various topics.

She made it known to Accra based radio Peace FM that she owns her own company Desamour Company Limited. As well as other transport business.

In 2019, she donated to the Black queens of Ghana ahead of the 2019 WAFA tournament. At the start of 2020, she also donated some items to maternity ward of the Korle bu Teaching Hospital.

Filmography

Queen Lateefah

Mother's love

Beyonce: The President's Daughter

The Return Of Beyonce

The President's Daughter

Desperate To Survive

The Game

Agony Of Christ

Royal Battle

Like Cotton Twines (2016)

Queen Of Dreams

‘Le Hotelier’ in France

Pool Party

Sticking to the promise

Single Six

Why Marry

Best Friends (Three can play)

Blood is Thick

Four Play

Four Play reloaded

Forbidden City

Contract (28th dec. 2012) with Hlomlo dandala.

I Broke my Heart

Adams Apples film series (2011–2012)

Crime

Ghana Must Go (2016)

Rebecca (2016)