Zachee Ama Orji, born in Libreville, Gabon, in the 1960s, is a Nigerian actor, director, producer and filmmaker.

Orji is a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Having grown up in Cameroon, Benin and Togo he speaks both English and French fluently. His first movie was in 1991, and was entitled Unforgiven Sin.

In an interview with Nollywood Post, Orji shared how he got the lead role in the movie without auditioning. Since then, Orji has starred in different movies and is now a Nollywood legend.

He is married to Ngozi Orji has three children.

Zack Orji made his directorial debut in 2000, with the movie titled WEB starring himself and Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare. The movie won best collaborative film in the Ghana awards of 2001.