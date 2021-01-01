Zakari Ziblim is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Nanumba constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana under the membership of the Progress Party (PP).

Early life and education

Zakari was born on 3 April 1925 and lived in Nanumba a town in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana, He attended Tamale Middle Boarding School and Tamale Government Teacher Training College. where he obtained a Teachers' Training Certificate and later worked as a teacher before going into Parliament.

Politics

He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the to represent his constituency Nanumba in the Northern Region of Ghana prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He was sworn into the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969, after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian election held on 26 August 1969. His tenure of office as a member of parliament ended on 13 January 1972.