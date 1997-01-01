Joshua Alphonso Tetteh Cheataa-Laryea hails from Gbese a suburb in Accra. Josh is an old student of Accra Academy and Apam Secondary School. Josh was born with the gift of singing, which was spotted at the age of 10.

The gift was unearthed on campus where he led the Jama groups (fun groups) of both Accra Academy and Apam Secondary School.

He released his first album His Resurrection Power in 1992. This was well patronized by Canadian Churches and Universities due to the style and flavour of the songs on the album. He had to wait for about two more years to release the next album "Praise Power" in 1994. In 1997, he released the third album dubbed Ye Tietia Wo So.

The album became a major hit in Ghana and many neighboring African countries like Togo, Benin and the Ivory Coast. It was also patronized in Canada and the USA mostly in the African Communities.

Josh's fourth album was released in 2002 dubbed Halleluyah Africa, this album re-echoes the fact that it is not over with Africa yet, that God is raising gallant men and women who would bring Africa from obscure places into the lime light. Some of the songs on this album were translated and sang in French.

There were other languages like two of Nigeria's most popular dialects Yoruba and Ibo, which took Josh's ministry another level.

Some of his other albums are Ngboo and Overcomer. He has been nominated for several Ghana Music Awards and in 2005 he won Gospel Artiste of the year 2005. Today, Josh Laryea is a household name in Ghana as far as gospel music is concerned.

He is a Pastor at the International Central Gospel Church. He was the Assistant Chaplain of the Central University College from 2000-2006, where he also lectured Christian Perspective on Management in the School of Business Management and Administration.

He is married to Vivian, and they have been blessed with three boys, Kirk, Josh Snr. and Kelly. His hobbies are reading, counseling, swimming and watching movies.