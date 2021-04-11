AMA swears in Unit Committee Members

Photo of the newly sworn-in Executives

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has inaugurated Unit Committee Members elected from 20 electoral areas within its three sub metros.

The swearing-in ceremony which was led by His Lordship Justice Samuel Boakye Yiadom, a high court Judge, on Thursday at the Accra City Hall of the Assembly sworn in 100-unit committee members.



The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah advised the unit committee members not to be partisan in the discharge of their duties.



"It is important for all of us to work together. By law, the Assembly is non-partisan. You are all not supposed to wear party colours in their communities when discharging your duties," he said.



Mayor Adjei Sowah referred to the Local Government Act 963 and stressed the need for unit committee members to take responsibility and work diligently per the laws of the country.



"Your responsibility as a member of the unit committee of the Assembly comes with a lot of work...In discharging your duties, it must be in pursuant of the Assembly's vision and laid down laws of the country," he said.

He also advised the newly inaugurated Unit Committee Members to work closely with their respective sub metros through regular visits and sharing ideas that would aid in the development of our communities.



The Metro Coordinating Director of AMA and secretary to the Unit Committee, Mr Benjamin Armah revealed that the Assembly would soon organise an orientation programme for Unit Committee Members which would outline their functions and duties.



Mr Armah lamented on conflicts between Unit Committee Members and their Assembly members in the discharge of their duties.



He said the relationship between the assembly members and their unit committee members must be cordial and emphasised the need for cooperation between the two to make their work easy.



The Presiding Member of AMA, Alfred Asiedu Adjei congratulated all 100-unit committee members and reminded them that their performance would be evaluated by their electorates who would decide whether to retain them or push them out of office.