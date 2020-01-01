News
We’ve fulfilled promise to ensure affordable VW cars are ensembled in Ghana – Akufo-Addo18:12107
'I could hardly move 10 steps' - The chilling experience of a coronavirus survivor16:294
Corruption to be made a felony in Ghana; stiffer punishment for culprits19:2643
6 busted over GH¢46.1 million bank fraud12:0389
71-year-old Ghanaian nanny arrested in the US as camera captures her abusing a child10:59196
Prof Opoku-Agyemang is 'calm but strong enough' to bring change - Brigitte Dzogbenuku13:3447
Stop & Search: Here’s what Ghana’s laws say about search without a warrant16:045
NDC Volta Caucus requested for military presence – Deputy Minister11:3535
KNUST final year student kills taxi driver over GHC1,20015:5525
The story of Kofi Antubam, the artist who designed Ghana's presidential seat11:1212
Govt to address rent advance headache – Bawumia15:4828
Ghanaians are eager to vote in the 2020 elections, Ghana Election Poll finds12:0959
African Court kicks out Woyome again10:5421
You can’t be beating us and turn to say we're intimidating you - NPP to NDC20:071
Oti pressure group urges gov’t to speed up creation of SALL district19:493
Sack EC deputy Returning Officer for demanding bribe – Wasipe Youth19:362
'If Samira Bawumia is allowed to register as a voter, why not other Fulanis?' - Chief Azorka asks19:1611
Govt response to coronavirus incompetent – Mahama19:1129
Mechanic in court for attacking SDA Elder19:070
Presby boys SHS Legon has not recorded any coronavirus case so far - School management19:033
Enchi court imposes fine on two persons for illegal mining19:020
I met all requirement as a voter – NDC Cape Coast MP aspirant whose voter ID has been withdrawn19:012
Supreme Court’s decision on NDC-EC case ready19:007
Ghana, Mexico hold political consultations to continue building a stronger bilateral relationship18:531
Voters Registration exercise: Tetteh Chaie's encounter with alleged 'macho men’18:481
Arrest, prosecute persons who flout coronavirus protocols – GBA18:295
Don’t be deceived by those who say they won’t register over coronavirus – Gabby18:288
Bernard Mornah contempt case adjourned to July 2118:264
Schools will only be shut down if coronavirus infection rate reaches 15% – Deputy Health Minister17:5714
Artist El Anatsui donates books worth GH¢575,500 to KNUST17:542
Medical staff at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital dies of coronavirus17:511
Y Leaderboard Series: KSM goes deep into his life beyond comedy17:442
Starting the day: Herbalife Nutrition advices on 3 morning habits17:072
Allow police officers to form unions – Ex-Police Commander to government17:067
NPP youth urged to stand up against the lies of the opposition16:5913
EMG unveils magazine on Ghana’s energy development amidst COVID-19 pandemic16:571
Volta FDA arrests drug peddler for selling 'holy water'16:534
EC increases registration centres to 51 for phase three in Ketu South16:464
MoMo Joint, new Ghanaian webseries to be premiered on Canadian VOD platform on 31st July16:421
FLF Africa launches financial literacy for coronavirus alleviation(FLICA)16:390
Coronavirus: People should eat only thoroughly cooked meat16:381
Gyae Saa, coronavirus related cartoon against stigma and discrimination is out16:300
Onua TV launches Odo Fever16:300
Ministry of Interior renews Bunkpurugu curfew hours16:290
Catholic Archbishop of Accra asks for the suspension of WASSCE and BECE16:1720
CEO Network donates to COVID-19 Trust Fund for the second time16:161
Accra-Nsawam Railway Line not a newly constructed track - GRCL15:585
Stop deceiving Ghanaians about cancellation of trainee allowance – Mahama told15:4329
Parliamentary candidate, four others granted bail for breaching coronavirus protocols15:332
Peace Council’s statement on electoral violence hypocritical - NDC15:299
Help us with information – Police Commander tells residents15:271
You can’t reduce GBC channels – Minority to Communications Ministry15:264
Blame Bernard Mornah, others for violence at polling centres – Nana Obiri Boahene15:0014
Hike in coronavirus cases worrying – GBA14:429
Operations of Rent Control Department to be digitized, rent advance to be addressed – Bawumia14:3010
Coronavirus: Okoe Boye denies saying schools with 15% positive rate will be closed14:163
Commercial driver in trouble for allegedly having sex with his teenage daughter14:065
Bawumia has changed the face of Zongo Politics – Office of National Chief Imam13:5323
Peace Council asks police to deal with thugs who cause mayhem at registration centres13:466
Navrongo NDC accuses Tangoba Abayage of busing ‘non-residents’ for voter registration exercise13:437
Police Commander who organised birthday party amid coronavirus transferred13:4121
Coronavirus: It’ll be a disaster to send students home – GES13:0311
Coronavirus: We won’t be pressured to shut down schools – Health Minister12:5412
Ursula justifies decision to shut down 3 GBC channels12:5236
Family of slain Banda man gives police two weeks to act12:5110
You’ll remain where you are if you always depend on others – Carruthers Tetteh12:493
Police officer turns midwife; helps nursing mother deliver baby in car12:4014
NPP gives NDC 7 days to name one youth policy12:1728
WHO warns that coronavirus crisis may get 'worse and worse and worse'12:155
No need to panic if students obey protocols – Nsiah-Asare to NCPTAs11:599
SC adjourns contempt case against Bernard Mornah to July 2111:4511
Banda chaos: Military, police have ‘taken sides’ – MP11:456
Body of a juvenile with missing parts found in Kuano River11:447
Can you catch coronavirus twice?11:432
Voters registration: NDC is crying wolf, no Voltarian has been intimidated - Sammi Awuku11:3310
SHS with 15% coronavirus cases will be closed down - Okoe-Boye11:2813
Voters registration: SC to release full judgement on NDC, EC case today11:278
B&FT Editorial: Spiralling coronavirus cases, a matter of grave concern11:263
I need more food - Takoradi girls kidnapper cries11:2530
You can’t be beating us and turn to say we are intimidating you - Kwame Aboagye to NDC officer11:241
Work resumes at COCOBOD after fumigation exercise11:190
African traditional religion not evil – Prophet defends practice11:136