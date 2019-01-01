Business
-
GSE appoints Abena Amoah as deputy managing director19:398
-
Parliament waives taxes for Ghana Space Science Institute16:063
-
PSWU cautions the State on the Ghana Airport Company17:012
-
Accra-Nsawam rail line not new – GRCL15:593
-
June recorded 11.2% inflation15:162
-
Electricity records -35.6% inflation14:580
-
Operations of rent control department to be digitised – Bawumia14:255
-
COCOBOD reopens after coronavirus shut down and fumigation12:591
-
Minority challenges Ursula’s locus in ordering shutdown of GBC channels14:143
-
Director General of GPHA pays courtesy call on BFCCI11:550
-
Coronavirus: World Bank targets securing foundation of developing economies11:570
-
OPEC adjusts oil demand to 8.9m bpd as uncertainty cloud extension of production cuts13:050
-
Parliament urged GNPC to position itself for better financial prudence12:540
-
Pave way for elections if you’ve worked hard enough - GUTA national tells Accra branch14:210
-
Metro Mass Transit workers strike again over unpaid salaries12:431
-
GNPC discusses coronavirus impact on operations12:100
-
Govt owes GNPC over $300m – Minority11:401
-
GUTA executives fight over office space8:492
-
GCB Bank proposes GH¢0.2 per dividend per share for 20198:381
-
Tax appeals board to cost government GH¢2.5m in first year8:351
-
Govt seeks to amend Minerals Income Fund law8:341
-
Fiscal deficit seen near 10 percent of GDP8:243
-
Use coronavirus to review and suspend some govt programmes – Dr. Acheampong8:222
-
Revenue collection under ICUMS hits GH¢2bn so far7:5611
-
Assiman farmers call for zero-deforestation in cocoa sector7:490
-
Coronavirus: Economic impact assessments on Ghana’s stock market7:420
-
Illegal saiko fishing continues openly7:404
-
Face protection masks could inject at least US$1.5bn annually into African economy7:340
-
Banks to shelf profit goals for liquidity management in 2020 - Expert7:250
-
Labour Commission stops strike over low pensions7:231
-
PIAC urges GNPC to decommission Saltpond oil field5:521
-
1D1F: Cassava Processing Factory for Keta to be ready by September4:0113
-
BoG moves to stop MoMo fraudsters targeting financial institutions3:530
-
Six-year Treasury bonds issuance opens today3:4528
-
Coronavirus: Filing of company returns further extended for 5 months3:210
-
Coronavirus: GNPC suspends new exploration activities3:100
-
BoG grants IT Consortium enhanced Payment Service Provider license1:450
-
Government urged to collaborate with service providers to make internet affordable19:042
-
GRA IT Training Academy project receives $878,364 tax waiver from Parliament18:531
-
Ghana's petroleum revenue dropped in 2019 - PIAC18:010
-
Minority fumes as Parliament approves $500m for GNPC17:294
-
Pharmaceutical manufacturers cancel credit deal for cash-and-carry system16:080
-
Crude oil prices dip on demand fears as Opec+ considers output increase16:071
-
Parliament okays GH¢1.6m tax waiver on devices to monitor earthquakes16:070
-
US dollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge16:014
-
Single-source procurement of ‘math sets’ breaches Public Procurement Act – MP14:5514
-
Independent Tax Appeals board to handle disputes14:030
-
Agribusiness receives timesly boost for growth in Ghana13:131
-
Set up special Agriculture Sector Investment Fund - PFAG urges govt12:581
-
ICUMS is a much better system than GCNET – Prof Adei12:1911
-
Bank online or use our escorts for withdrawals - Police alert Kumasi residents11:364
-
Over 50 tax experts review tax policies9:350
-
Growing fiscal deficit exacerbated by coronavirus pandemic9:331
-
Reduce fuel prices – NDC to govt8:270
-
Coronavirus: WAICA Annual General Meeting cancelled, moved to April 20217:400
-
Coronavirus: Learn from history in employing non-pharma interventions - Expert7:350
-
Use borrowed monies for productive activities – AfDB tells Africa7:340
-
Coronavirus pushes Registrar General to halt penalty increase7:323
-
Learn from history in employing non-pharma coronavirus interventions7:290
-
Coronavirus: Gov’t directs SOEs to cut down budgets but move could be counterproductive7:291
-
MTN Ghana dominates trading activity7:271
-
GNPC discusses coronavirus impact on operations3:191
-
Parliament approves US$3.214 million waiver on mathematical instruments3:1517
-
Ghana elected Vice-Chair of UNCITRAL3:132
-
Benchmark valuation policy killing the oil palm industry3:091
-
Outstanding claims of defunct finance companies’ employees to be paid2:448
-
You’re selling KIA per the terms in the proposal – PSWU to Gov’t2:3426
-
No recovery without debt relief - Mo Ibrahim’s thoughts2:132
-
'Letting Turkish company control 66% of KIA simply means you’ve sold it' – PSWU15:1453
-
Coronavirus: Employers blame employees for rising workplace cases15:080
-
AGRA’s Coronavirus Situation Report for July rues continental food insecurity15:061
-
Fisheries sector receive major boost from ADB15:031
-
Reverse 50% benchmark value reduction on vegetable oils – Local palm oil industry15:012
-
Ghanaian Company to partner US firm to implement smart cities project14:418
-
Staff of defunct microfinance companies besiege ICU offices14:351
-
Coronavirus: US Dollar decline continues as investors parse economic data14:300
-
Coronavirus: Crude oil revenue down 15%, poverty up - Gatsi14:221
-
1D1F: Cassava Processing Factory for Keta to be ready by September14:175
-
Date for filing of annual returns extended again to 31st December13:404
-
Accra Sky Train Project remains on course - Ministry of Railways13:1534
-
Use deferment of AfCFTA to strategise competitive market response – Economist to govt12:520
-
Coronavirus: Crude oil revenue down 15%, poverty up – Gatsi11:520
-
Receiver meets ex-staff of 347 defunct microfinance companies over salaries, exit packages today11:065
Business Directory
Forex Bureaux Rates
|Currency
|Buy
|Sell
|USD
|5.80
|5.95
|GBP
|7.10
|7.35
|EUR
|6.35
|6.65
|CAD
|3.90
|4.35
|CHF
|5.75
|6.35
|XOF
|9.40
|9.95
|NGN
|12.00
|16.00
|ZAR
|0.31
|0.40
|KES
|0.049
|0.067