Foreign Trade

Ghana's exports decreased to 2889.10 USD Million in the third quarter of 2017 from 3251.80 USD Million in the second quarter of 2017. IT also decreased to $3,407.70 million in the second quarter of 2012 from $4,040.10 million in the first quarter of 2012. Historically, from 2003 until 2012, Ghana exports averaged $1,506.50 million reaching an all-time high of $4,040.10 million in February of 2012 and a record low of $565.06 million in February of 2003. Therefore Ghana's exports averaged 2033.34 USD Million from 2003 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 4118.30 USD Million in the first quarter of 2012 and a record low of 565.06 USD Million in the first quarter of 2003.

Ghana's main exports are gold, cocoa beans and timber products. Others include tuna, aluminum, manganese ore, diamonds and horticulture. Ghana's main export partners are Netherlands, Burkina Faso, South Africa and United Kingdom.

Source: https://tradingeconomics.com/ghana/exports