Income Taxes





Domestic income taxes





Corporate Tax: This is the tax paid by companies on their profits in the year. The tax rate is 25%.

Personal Income Tax: Self-employed persons are required to pay Income tax at graduated rates in four equal installments. The current Personal Income Tax rates took effect from January 2016.

Pay As You Earn (PAYE): The PAYE contributions are with holdings from salaries of employees in order to satisfy their income tax responsibilities. The PAYE is computed with the Personal Income Tax rates.

In the past, the top personal income-tax rate was only 30 percent, but that rate was encountered at an income threshold of $5,400 per year. The 20 percent rate was at $2,700 and the 15 percent rate was at $270 per year.

In addition, Ghanaians paid a 12.5 percent Value Added Tax VAT. There was also a "wealth tax," currently suspended, but which could come back at any moment. Even the cloud of a wealth tax discourages the accumulation of wealth.

2017 Budget

2005 Budget

Corporate tax reduces from 32.5 per cent to 28 per cent.

2004 Budget