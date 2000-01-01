Ghana imports mostly industrial supplies, capital, consumer goods and foodstuffs. Its main import partners are China, United States, Belgium, United Kingdom and France. Below is Ghana imports on actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar. Further more Ghana imports on actual data, historical chart and calendar of releases.

 

Dates Frequency Unit Highest Lowest Actual Previous
2003-2017 Quartely USD Millions 4747.16 692.74 3240.90 3027.47

Table data is of March 2018

 

TARIFF STRUCTURE FOR IMPORTS AS OF 2015

 

 

TARIFF STRUCTURE FOR IMPORTS 2002


EXEMPTIONS

Exemptions on gifts of a charitable nature imported by NGOs are limited to only those for Health and Educational purposes.

All other items imported by NGOs will attract import duties unless Parliament specifically grants an exemption on the goods.

PROCESSION FEE (1%)

The 1% Processing Fee on goods whose importation is statutorily exempt from the payment of Import Duty remains unchanged.
Unaccompanied Personal Effects will attract the 1% processing fee.

All zero rated goods will now be liable to the payment of 1% processing fee on the CIF value except goods imported specifically for the Educational, Health and Agricultural sectors.


EXAMINATION FEE (1%)

An examination fee of 1% of the CIF value on Imported Used Vehicles has been introduced in addition to the existing taxes on used vehicles.


Exemptions granted under the following Tariff numbers shall not attract this fee

a) F1 (Goods imported or purchased in Ghana by or for the use of the Head of State of Ghana)

b) F2 (Goods imported for Diplomatic Missions)

c) F3 (Goods imported under Technical Assistance schemes)

d) F4 (Imports by the British Council)

e) F8 (Imports by VALCO)

f) F9 (Machinery and plant for power stations and transmission lines imported for VRA)

g) Accompanied Baggage (Unaccompanied Personal Effects will attract the 1% processing fee).


MINING LIST

Exemptions under the Mining List are still restricted to Plant, Machinery and Equipment.
All other items under the Mining List will attract 5% Import Duty


6. ECOWAS LEVY (0.5%)

An ECOWAS levy of 0.5% is levied on all goods and vehicles originating from Non-ECOWAS Countries

7. Export Development and Investment Fund Levy (EDIF): (0.5%)

  The import levy of 5% of the CIF value on all non-petroleum products imported in commercial quantities under the Development and Investment Fund Act 2000, 
Act 582, remains unchanged. This levy is to be assessed on the dutiable value of the imported goods. 


IMPORT VAT RATE (12.5%)

CEPS will continue to collect import VAT on behalf of the VAT Service at the single rate of 12.5%.
All imported finished pharmaceutical products will now be liable to the
payment of 12.5% import VAT under the provisions of the VAT
Amendment Act 2001, Act 595.

 

 

This is calculated on the CIF value and is levied on these commodities as follows:

1. Tobacco Products - - - 140%

2. Beer - - - - - 50%

3. Water including Mineral & Aerated - - 20%

4. Malt Drink - - - - 5%

CLEARANCE OF GOODS WITH TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATES

Imported goods in commercial quantities not covered by Tax Clearance certificate (TCC) issued by the Internal Revenue Service shall attract 1% of the CIF value. Valid TCCs or evidence of payment of the 1% tax are to be produced to Customs before Bill of Entries are accepted for processing.

 

 

A CONCESSIONARY DUTY RATE OF 10% is granted to Hotels and Restaurants under the GIPC Act, Act 478 of 1994, on items like refrigerators, P.A. systems furnishing including carpets,Radio sets, Crockery, television sets and air conditioners.

These should be in appropriate quantities.

This concession is not automatic. It must be applied for and approval granted.

 

Import Duty

GENERAL EXEMPTION FROM PAYMENT OF DUTY

Excerpts from the 2004 Budget

 

 