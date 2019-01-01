Sports
Andre Ayew's 15th league goal not enough as Swansea lose more ground in playoff race19:403
Registration of players and officials begins August 1520:100
Malawi legend Munde succumbs to coronavirus19:080
Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife could suffer further legal punishment - Law Lecturer10:5528
Mohammed Kudus to become most expensive Ghanaian teenager after Ajax move15:433
GFA contacts former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey - Reports16:232
No one guided Odartey Lamptey in his career - Ali Jarra11:151
I always wanted to make Kotoko jealous during my Hearts of Oak days - Osei Kuffour17:342
Hearts of Oak MD Frederick Moore tours Pobiman Complex17:411
Sports Ministry yet to complete 10 multi-purpose sports complexes after expiration of deadlines11:1812
Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah speaks on racism17:490
What is the future of Kurt Okraku if Palmer wins CAS case against the GFA?11:320
No regrets over Navarette rematch - Isaac Dogboe12:295
Israeli giants FC Ashdod extend the loan deal of Montari Kamaheni for another season19:060
2020/21 GPL likely to begin in October19:040
Teenage sensation Anim Cudjoe vows to join the Black Stars soon19:010
I am not retiring anytime soon - Emmanuel Akuoko18:210
Ex-Ghana ace Michael Essien stands in solidarity with Azerbaijanis17:540
GFA Congress set for August 2717:520
Just in: CAS adjourns Palmer vs GFA ruling to August 417:320
Ali Jara names Kwame Baah and Hugo Illoris as two of his current top 3 goalkeepers16:320
I want to play for Barcelona – Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah16:081
Edwin Gyasi pens heartfelt message to CSKA Sofia after parting ways with the club13:560
Where is the over Ghc100,000 donation for victims? - Jerome Otchere asks Kotoko13:388
I will be surprised if CAS ruling doesn’t go in favour of Osei Palmer - Isaac Koomson12:290
Defeat to Nigeria my biggest regret - Adwoa Bayor12:280
Lawyer Larbi Amoah shares view on possible outcome of CAS ruling involving Osei Palmer and GFA12:270
‘Our players are not up to standard’ – King Faisal CEO declares12:042
What future remains for Palmer if he loses the CAS case against the GFA?11:300
Odartey Lamptey excited after latest win in 7-year divorce battle11:290
King Faisal Babes ready to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC11:100
I never suffered racial abuse - Stephen Appiah10:513
Racial abuse is just to distract black players – Stephen Appiah10:041
CK Akonnor backed to shatter Ghana's AFCON trophy jinx9:461
Thomas Partey set to snub Arsenal by signing bumper deal at Atletico Madrid9:0612
Stop publishing false news about Ridge hospital – Management9:050
Southampton to complete paper work for Mohammed Salisu's signing8:451
FC Porto sign striker Kelvin Owusu Boateng8:450
Palmer issues cryptic message to GFA ahead of CAS ruling8:4412
Evaluating Ghanaian Football: The grass is greener where you water it8:370
Kanoute reveals Thomas Partey is Africa’s most outstanding player in La Liga7:481
Ohene-Bampoe Brenya petitions GFA to amend article 28 on unqualified player7:350
Arsenal need to sign Thomas Partey to start competing again - Kevin Campbell7:280
Prof. Twumasi urges health officials to focus on other killer diseases5:414
'I am not ready for Hearts move' - Danlad5:391
Solomon Asante named USL PoTW as Atuahene, Kontoh join Phoenix Rising star in ToTW2:262
GPL clubs to pocket $15,000, DOL to receive $7,000 and GHALCA $2,000 from coronavirus money2:163
Dutch giants Ajax close to signing Mohammed Kudus18:301
Asante Kotoko players to have coronavirus test next month18:291
Legon Cities determined to make in impact on the pitch after coronavirus18:080
Speaking Portuguese has been my biggest challenge in Angola - Ex-Hearts defender Inusah Musah18:010
I had to leave Hearts because the coach didn't like me - Emmanuel Mintah17:570
Teams abroad could not sign me because of my age - Ibrahim Danlad16:391
Three years on: Where are the injured Kotoko accident players?16:121
Chris Avalos: All you need to know about Isaac Dogboe’s opponent16:004
I have no problem with people doubting my age- Ibrahim Danlad15:590
The tragic death of Alfred Kotey, a beautiful fighter and victim of boxing’s lethal business14:5838
Controversy looms as unhappy Bernard Morrison ‘fights’ to cancel Young Africans contract14:271
I did not return to Ghana to revive my career – Abednego Tetteh13:032
Players need to be paid before they play for the National team – Ali Jara12:562
Today in history: Abedi Pele stars as FIFA All-Stars XI lose to Brazil12:513
Sulley Muntari implores FIFA to do more in fighting racism11:482
Emmanuel Osei Kuffour eulogizes Herbert Mensah11:333
Azumah greatest, Kotey finest - Joshua Clottey11:152
Volta Region sports lacks leadership, plan - Beach Soccer chief11:110
Ranking the top 10 Ghanaians to have played in the South African league9:570
Learn from Stephen Appiah - Dan Quaye advises Black Stars captain Andre Ayew9:4611
Adwoa Bayor reveals most bitter moment as Black Queens player9:265
Daddy Lumba reveals favourite Ghanaian player9:0612
Ajax in hot pursuit of Ghanaian teen sensation Mohammed Kudus8:542
Jeffrey Ofori signs contract extension at Danish side Bronshoj BK8:510
Ajax part ways with Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey8:431
Laryea Kingston urges Kwadwo Asamoah to leave Inter Milan8:410
Edwin Gyasi part ways with CSKA Sofia, set for Besiktas move8:330
I never thought of playing for Black Stars - John Paintsil8:260
We would have died a senseless death - Ollenu Ashitey on Kotoko accident8:121
I have been neglected since bus crash - Former Asante Kotoko driver8:111
Mohammed Kudus prefers Liverpool move as Ghana star eyes Anfield career7:510
Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu eyes starting place in the new season7:442
We were very prepared for 1991 U-17 World Cup - Ali Jarrah7:343
|Club
|Pts
|Berekum Chelsea
|29
|Aduana Stars
|28
|Asante Kotoko
|25
|Elmina Sharks
|25
|Ashanti Gold
|25
|Medeama
|24
|Bechem United
|22
|Hearts of Oak
|21
|Great Olympics
|20
|WAFA
|19
|Inter Allies
|19
|Eleven Wonders
|19
|Dreams
|16
|Liberty Professionals
|16
|Legon Cities
|16
|Ebusua Dwarfs
|15
|Karela
|11
|King Faisal
|6