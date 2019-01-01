Sports

21 stranded Ghanaian footballers in Ethiopia to arrive on Friday

ClubPts
Berekum Chelsea29
Aduana Stars28
Asante Kotoko25
Elmina Sharks25
Ashanti Gold25
Medeama24
Bechem United22
Hearts of Oak21
Great Olympics20
WAFA19
Inter Allies19
Eleven Wonders19
Dreams16
Liberty Professionals16
Legon Cities16
Ebusua Dwarfs15
Karela11
King Faisal6

