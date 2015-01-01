Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife could suffer further legal punishment - Law Lecturer
Former Black Star player Nii Odartey Lamptey could trigger further legal action against his ex-wife Gloria Appiah, law lecturer Mr. Vanboven Swans Essien has said. According to the senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Cape Coast, Lamptey is at liberty to sue the ex-wife for "misattributed paternity". It comes after the 45-year-old won a legal suit against Gloria Appiah at the appeals court on Monday, regarding the ownership of a property at East Legon. The Court dismissed an appeal filed by the hyperactive ex-wife to occupy the footballer’s plush 7-bedroom apartment in East Legon as she wanted it as » Read More
