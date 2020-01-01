Regional News
'If Samira Bawumia is allowed to register as a voter, why not other Fulanis?' - Chief Azorka asks
The National 1st Vice- Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Awudu Sofo ...
Oti pressure group urges gov’t to speed up creation of SALL districtJuly 15
Sack EC deputy Returning Officer for demanding bribe – Wasipe YouthJuly 15
Artist El Anatsui donates books worth GH¢575,500 to KNUSTJuly 15
Help us with information – Police Commander tells residentsJuly 15
Tension looms in Banda over killing of studentJuly 15
SME operators sensitised in Central RegionJuly 15
Akufo-Addo’s call for substantive and deliberative discourse apt - Tuobodom DCEJuly 15
Gold Fields-Damang Mine to construct dormitory for Huni-Valley SHSJuly 15
Oti NPP Chairman presents motorbikes to facilitate party activitiesJuly 15
Builsa North PC lauds voter registration exerciseJuly 15
Minister directs MDCEs to properly constitute Assembly sub-structuresJuly 15
Medical staff at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital dies of coronavirusJuly 15
Accra-Nsawam Railway Line not a newly constructed track - GRCLJuly 15
EC increases registration centres to 51 for phase three in Ketu SouthJuly 15
You can’t be beating us and turn to say we're intimidating you - NPP to NDCJuly 15
Body of a juvenile with missing parts found in Kuano RiverJuly 15
