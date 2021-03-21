Achimota School authority’s action unacceptable – Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boama Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boama Otokunor has criticised the Achimota School for their refusal to admit students with dreadlocks.

He described the school’s action as unacceptable.



In a tweet, Otokunor said “So Achimota School is telling me they cannot accept my girls with their natural dreads in their school? This is unacceptable! Minister for Education must act quickly!”



He further commended the Ghana Education (GES) for ordering the school to admit the students.



The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Professor Kwasi Opoku Amaknkwa on Staurday told authorities at the Achimota School to allow students with dreadlocks to be in school.



“So you cannot say that you will not admit someone on the basis of the personal religious beliefs and so we have asked the head to allow the children to be in school,” Professor Kwasi Opoku Amaknkwa told the Daily Graphic.

Scores of Ghanaians launched a defence for the two young dreadlocks students who were denied admission at Achimota High School.



A former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute has said the refusal of the Achimota School authorities to admit a students with dreadlocks amounts to perverse backwardness.



He also commended the GES for directing the school authorities to admit the students.



In a tweet, the leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said “This day and age, a school in Africa will not admit a boy because he is a Rastafarian and wears his hair in that natural form. Call it perverse backwardness. Thank you, GES!”



