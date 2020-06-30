General News

Akufo-Addo has attacked Voltarians again with directive to Domelevo - ASEPA

Governance think tank, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has said Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive to Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domlevo, to proceed on leave is another attack on people from the Volta Region.

According to ASEPA, the directive to the Auditor-General is part of an elaborate ploy by the government to sack him.



“Just when the people of Volta are yet to come to terms with the heavy deployment of military and immigration officers to their region, the Government of Ghana has yet again launched another attack on the people of Volta by forcing one of their illustrious sons occupying the position of Auditor General to proceed on leave,” ASEPA stated.



ASEPA also condemned the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to force the Auditor General to proceed on leave at no uncertain terms. “We want to draw the attention of the Diplomatic Community, our donor Partners, and the International Monetary Agencies to quickly take a key interest in current happenings in the country as the entire Public Accountability Machinery of the State is under siege,” ASEPA stated.



Below is the ASEPA statement



We have read with disappointment an elaborate ploy by this Government to sack the Auditor-General by the asking him to proceed on mandatory leave.



Just when the people of Volta are yet to come to terms with the heavy deployment of military and immigration officers to their region, the Government of Ghana has yet again launched another attack on the people of Volta by forcing one of their illustrious sons occupying the position of Auditor General to proceed on leave.

We believe this is yet another attack on Voltarians and is part of a grand scheme to get all Voltarians out of public office because the Government sees them as non-Ghanaians except those who are willing and ready to kowtow to the whims and caprices of this Government.



We condemn this decision to force the Auditor General to proceed on leave at no uncertain terms. We want to draw the attention of the Diplomatic Community, our Donor Patners, and the International Monetary Agencies to quickly take a key interest in current happenings in the country as the entire Public Accountability Machinery of the State is under siege.



It is our hope that in the comings days all these agencies will come out strongly on this irresponsible action by the Government of Ghana.



Thank you



Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.