Akufo-Addo’s achievements in the Zongos historical - Bamba

The Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator, Alhaji Saalim Bamba, has promised to increase the votes of President Akufo-Addo by 40 percent in Zongo communities.

He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that Zongo communities have received an appreciable level of development since the president took over office.



He was optimistic the target of 40% was achievable because the level of development projects that Zongos have benefitted under this administration are unprecedented.



According to him, for the first time in the history of Ghana, we have a president who has rolled out policies and initiatives to benefit the Zongo communities.



In his view, the chances of the NPP retaining power would increase significantly if Nasara succeeds in securing about 40 percent of votes in the Zongo communities.

Alhaji Bamba said the free senior school, planting for food and jobs and other policies that have benefitted the Zongo communities.



He said the Ashanti Region had had its fair share of the Zongo Development Fund projects with about 50 projects including Information Communication Technology (ICT) centers, schools, toilet facilities and mechanized boreholes across the region.



"We have to commend Nana Addo and increase his votes in the Zongos. He has fulfilled his promises to us. We are grateful to him. When you look at our population dynamics and economic situation in the Zongos, we have been treated fairly. Since the 4th republic started, we have not seen any president trigger development in the Zongos except Nana Addo”.

