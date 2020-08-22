Politics

Akufo-Addo will never debate Mahama, we’re busy delivering - Buaben Asamoa

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

There are mixed reactions to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s refusal to engage NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in a debate ahead of election 2020.

Mr Mahama on Thursday threw the challenge during his tour of the Volta Region. The former president believes such a move will put to rest the argument about records of the two leading parties.



Such a challenge has, however, been rejected by the governing NPP.



Director of Communications for the NPP Yaw Buaben-Asamoa told Starr News the NDC candidate should rather carry his message to the electorates.



He said Mr Mahama should rather engage the electorates, claiming he was making promises he has no intention of delivering.



He said “it’s not for us to accept or deny a challenge from the former president. His audience is the electorates, our audience is the electorates and we are very busy engaging the electorates. So, if he has anything to do, he better engage the electorates.”

When asked his response meant the the sitting president would not debate the former president, he said “more or less.”



As to whether the president was not running away from a debate, Mr Buaben-Asamoa maintained “it’s not about somebody’s perception, it’s about the effectiveness, leadership, listening, compassion and delivery. President Akufo-Addo is delivering.”



“He is delivering on the matters that touch on the lives of Ghanaians, that impact the Ghanaian the most. Those matters are not a subject of debate between John Mahama and Nana Addo.”



“John Mahama had the opportunity, he couldn’t deliver. He made vacorous promises and couldn’t deliver. He is still going round making promises he has no intention of delivering. In one breadth he says freebies are not good, in another breadth he is going to give everything away free because we have managed to implement policies that touch the lives of people. Governance for us is more serious than debating John Mahama,” he added.

