Alleged Coup: 5th accused convicted for contempt over recording proceedings

Source: GNA

The 5th Accused person in the ongoing trial of the case in which the remaining nine persons are standing trial for plotting to overthrow government has been found guilty for Contempt.

This was after Colonel Kodzo Gamelie, who is facing a charge of Abetment of High treason had been seen recording Court proceedings which he inadvertently played in open Court to the hearing of the judges.



The audio voice was proceedings of last Wednesday, July 19.



The presiding Judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, whose voice was heard on the sound asked the Court Warrant Officers to enquire and it was discovered that the accused was also recording today’s proceedings.



Asked by the panel of three which also includes Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Stephen Oppong, all justices of the Court of Appeal, why he was recording the proceedings, Col. Gameli said he was recording it because his lawyer was absent.

Asked again if it was the first time his lawyer had been absent from court, he responded in the negative.



He also said he had no reasons to why he didn’t record the previous proceedings when his lawyer had been absent.



Lawyer Victor Kodjogah Adawudu, who was holding brief for Eric Pongo, counsel for Col Gamelie prayed the court to allow the Accused purge himself from Contempt.



By purging himself, counsel said he should be allowed to delete all the recordings from his phone and be allowed to go home.

It was the case of Mr Adawudu that, since the case started, the 5th Accused had not shown any conduct of disrespect to the court up until this incident.



The panel of three presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe with Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Stephen Oppong said they feel “unsafe” with the development.



While pointing to the recent remembrance of three judges on Martyrs Day who were killed in their line of duties, Justice Asare-Botwe said “I personally feel unsafe” and would report the matter to the Chief Justice.



“You people should recognised that we are human beings. Just last month, we remembered three people (judges who were killed) on Martyrs Day. ….We have children, husbands and wives,” Justice Asare-Botwe expressed.

According to Justice Asare-Botwe, her panel has tried everything possible to easy the tension surrounding the case and therefore practices like an accused person recording judges is untenable.



“Personally this is obvious Contempt and we don’t think he should be made go home until after this case is over,” Justice Asare-Botwe indicated.



Six months bond



Justice Stephen Oppong, who read the decision of the Court said the accused is found guilty for Contempt and is to sign a bond of good behavior for six months.

“The court note that the 5th Accused has been recording the proceedings of the court in the voice note and he inadvertently played it in opened court,” Court ruled.



Justice Oppong said, when he asked, the accused said his counsel has not been in court since last Wednesday, even though he knew it was not good to record.



The court said, the Accused is found guilty for Contempt but the plea from Lawyer Adawudu and the fact that they have had an IT expert called to delete the videos, he would be made to sign a bond of good behavior for a person of six months.



The incident happened when Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo, the 10th Accused person was reading his Witness Statement as he opens his defence to the charge of Abetment to high treason.