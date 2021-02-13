Armed robber shot dead in an attempt to escape

File photo of a dead body

A suspected armed robber, Joseph Mensah alias Sharp, who attempted to escape from Police custody has been shot dead by the police.

The suspect was arrested on 10th February 2021 by the Tema Police Regional Command in connection with a robbery attack on a sprinter minibus with registration No. GN 8428-20 on 14th December 2020, then carrying 15 staff members of the B5 Metals Company and cash amount of Ghc 900,000.00 concealed in a polythene bag meant for payment of wages.



In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to land guard activities and volunteered to take police investigators to Prampram to recover buried guns used by him and his colleagues for their activities.



According to the police, on 12th February 2021, the suspect directed police investigators to the said bush, where he attempted to escape but was shot by the police.

He was taken to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead.



Meanwhile, the Tema Police Regional Command has assured the residents in and around Tema of its readiness to fight crime and armed robbery in particular.



It has also appealed to the public to volunteer credible information leading to arrest and prosecution of all suspected criminals.