Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road

The bus is said to have broken-down due to the bad nature of the Manso Nkwanta road

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his campaign team were reportedly stranded during a campaign trip to Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

The vice president who is in the region as part of his flagbearer campaign was travelling to meet delegates of the New Patriotic in the Manso Nkwanta Constituency but suffered the hitch as a result of the bad nature of the road leading to the Constituency.



A video of the incident as shared by Otec FM shows the broken down bus carrying the vice president and member of his campaign team including Members of Parliament, ministers and other government officials parked in the middle of the road with the engine opened for checks.



Bawumia hits campaign trail in a bus



After submitting his nomination forms to contest the upcoming NPP Primaries as flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia went straight into action by starting his campaign tour to meet with NPP stakeholders in the Greater Accra Region.



Unlike the usual fleet of cars which normally characterises such campaign tours, there has been an exception by the Vice President as he and his entourage have been travelling aboard a bus.

Sitting in a bus to functions is not new to Dr Bawumia, as he has been seen arriving at events in a bus before, but to hit the campaign trail in it with his entourage has got many talking.



The Bawumia bus has so far taken him through the Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region where he has been in the past few days touring.



With the government announcing austerity measures to address the impact of the global economic crisis, this public display of modesty by the Vice President, to cut down his fleets of cars has been hailed by many as a case of leadership by example.



His critics however believe the vice president is engaging in a populist campaign.





