Coronavirus: SHS2, JHS2 students resume school today

File photo of Senior High School students

Second year students in Senior High Schools and Junior High Schools are returning to school today, Monday, October 5 2020 to complete their academic year.

The decision was taken by the Ghana Education Service, after consultation with the relevant stakeholders.



The students will remain in school until 14 December 2020.



Announcing this in his 16th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, 30 August 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said: “With Junior High Schools operating with class sizes of thirty (30), and Senior High Schools with class sizes of twenty-five (25), SHS 2 and JHS 2 students will be in school for ten (10) weeks to study, and write their end of term examinations”.



“SHS 2 students in boarding houses are to return to their various dormitories on 5th October, while day students, respecting fully the COVID-19 protocols, will commute from home to their respective schools on the same date.”



Prior to today, all Junior and Senior High Schools have been fumigated and disinfected.

Just as was done in the case of final year university, JHS and SHS students, the government says all JHS 2 and SHS 2 students, as well as all teaching and non-teaching staff, will be given reusable face masks.



Each school will be provided with Veronica Buckets, gallons of liquid soap, rolls of tissue paper, thermometer guns, and 200 milli-litre containers of sanitizers.



JHS 2 students will be given one hot meal a day.



Assemblies and sporting events remain banned; and the use by outsiders of school premises for other activities is still not allowed.



The schools were closed down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.