Cut down size of your government - Addai Nimoh to Akufo-Addo

Francis Addai-Nimoh

A former Member of Parliament for Mampong and a presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, has urged the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to cut down the size of his government.

His call adds to the many stakeholders who have already called on the president to reduce the number of appointees.



Despite calls on the president by stakeholders, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to reduce the size of his government, the number of ministers under this administration continues to generate a public debate.



Recently, when about four ministers resigned, the President named some potential persons to take over their following ministries.



But the NDC directed the Minority Caucus in Parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government.



What is shocking now is that some members of President Akufo-Addo’s party, including Francis Addai-Nimoh, have also called for a reduction in the size of his government.

Speaking on Agyenkwa FM, a sister station of Atinka TV, Francis Addai-Nimoh said, “In the first term of Nana Addo’s administration, 2017 to 2020, his ministers and deputy ministers were about 126.”



In his second term, they were around 86, which means he reduced the size by 40. In my opinion, even with the 86, it can still be reduced. “We also have to know other state institutions with chief executives and three deputies.”



He continued, “At first, the country had 10 regions; now it has 16 regions.” With the six additional regions, everyone has their fixed costs; whether work is going on or not, they have to be paid for their fixed expenditures, and we have also increased assemblies.



Now we have about 261 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies, so as we create more assemblies, we have to know that our fixed costs will also go up.