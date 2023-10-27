Dam spillage comment: Akufo-Addo should man up and say sorry – Prophet Kofi Oduro

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministries has called on president Akufo-Addo to listen to public sentiments and apologize for some controversial comments he made during a meeting with victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The president, during a working visit to flood-hit Mepe, last week, linked votes to the incident stating that he was at Mepe in his capacity as president and not because of whatever political benefits he has gotten from the people of the area and region at large.



In a sermon on the topic of forgiveness, Prophet Oduro spoke at length about the need for people to “put away the ego and say sorry,” when need be.



He said: “I believe the spillage at the Volta Region, the VRA should say sorry,” explaining that it was worrying for engineers to see spillage as a final resort when water harvesting could have been explored.



On the president’s comment, he stated: “When my president went there, many people said he did speak well, his Excellency should be able to man up and say, people of Volta Region, I am very sorry.”

He joins a long list of persons that chastised the president for his comments even though the government explained that the said comments were taken out of context and that the president made it as a light moment reference.



President Akufo-Addo has also ordered the setting up of an inter-ministerial committee led by the Chief of Staff to oversee government response to the crisis.



As of today, water levels are said to be receding gradually even as VRA moves to sent much-needed relief to the affected communities.