Disregard for party rules will destroy the NPP – Ohene Ntow cautions

NPP 523x375 1 NPP flag | File photo

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: www.etvghana.com

A Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene-Ntow, has urged National Executives of the party to exercise equity and fairness in the enforcement of the party’s rules.

According to him, the selective application of the party laws will be their undoing and eventual destruction if caution is not exercised.

He noted that supporters of Alan Kyerematen’s bid to lead the NPP as its flagbearer are being persecuted for openly declaring their stance whilst, those doing same for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are being empowered.

“There have been instances where regional party executives have been suspended for declaring their support for Alan Kyerematen. But all those who have openly declared their support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are still at post.

"There are cases where some regional executives of the party have been suspended for their refusal to campaign for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he disclosed.

Addressing national executives of the NPP during an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, Nana Ohene-Ntow said, “We are destroying the foundation of the party if we don’t regard party rules and regulations.

"We have had people like Wontumi declaring support for Bawumia but nothing is happening to them. But if you declare your support for Alan, you’re in trouble. We should respect the rules of the party if we wish the party to survive."

He expressed concerns that Ghanaian people will lose respect for the NPP if they do not prove themselves to be the Democratic Party they boast off.

