Does Kweku Baako have integrity to doubt Caleb Kudah’s integrity? - T.T Caternor asks

Mr T.T Caternor is a member of the NDC's communication team

A member of the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ communication team, Mr T T Caternor, has wondered whether the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has any integrity for him to have cast doubts on Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah’s allegations that he was “pushed, slapped and kicked in the groin” by operatives of national security when he was arrested in the act of filming some abandoned state-acquired vehicles within in a no-photography area while in the premises of the Ministry of National Security.

Mr Baako had questioned the decision of the management of Citi FM to delay the assault bit of the incident.



In his view, that move risked raising doubts about the credibility of the alleged assault, since, to him, it could appear as an “afterthought”.



Speaking to the issue on Class91.3FM’s ‘The Watchdog’ programme on Saturday, 22 May 2021, Mr Caternor told host Eugene Bawelle: “The less you talk about Kweku Baako, the better for us”.



In his estimation, “Kweku Baako is not the ultimate person to tell us if something is right or wrong”.



“We try to give him so much respect to make him look like he is a super being in this town and he’s a guru in media and he has been a media practitioner for long … so what?” he asked.





“If a media practitioner has been assaulted and it is wrong, it is wrong,” Mr Caternor insisted.



He said: “We are not listening to what they would say and say that they doubt the integrity of [Caleb Kudah]. He, Kweku Baako, does he have integrity?”



