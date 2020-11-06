Double-track system lazy approach to Free SHS – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition NDC has labelled the Akufo-Addo regime as a lazy government for the implementation of double-track in Senior High Schools.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia was addressing community members in Afrisipakrom in the Tano North constituency as part of his two-day tour of the newly created Ahafo Region when he made the remark.



He said the Akufo-Addo government was forewarned that a full rollout of the Free SHS policy was to increase enrolment.



This, he explained, should have made the government prioritise the continuation of the remainder of the 123 Community Day Senior High Schools started by the John Dramani Mahama government.



“Unfortunately, Akufo-Addo slept on the job and abandoned the Community Day Schools started by John Mahama. He then introduced double track. Is this not a lazy government approach?”, he queried.

The NDC kingpin likened the double-track system to the condition in prisons where inmates sleep in turns due to inadequate sleeping facilities.



Explaining the NDC’s solution to double track, he said an NDC goverment will continue the Free SHS policy but will abolish the double-track system within the first year in office with the inclusion of students in private schools and by aggressively completing all the abandoned Community Day Schools.



Asiedu Nketia is supported on the campaign by a team including Mohammed Kwaku Doku, NDC spokesperson on local governance and Brogya Genfi, former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer.