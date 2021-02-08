Driver feared dead in accident at Teacher Mante

The remains of the car after the accident

A driver of a saloon car died after his car crashed head-on with an articulated truck on the Teacher Mante New Town Community stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The victim driving Chevrolet Prizm with registration number GR 2698-16 was heading towards Kumasi junction but on reaching Teacher Mante, he reportedly overtook some vehicles ahead of him and crashed head-on with a DAF XF articulated vehicle with registration number AS 5607-16 fully loaded with bags of maize also facing the opposite direction.



The driver of the Chevrolet saloon car was trapped in a pool of blood behind the steering wheel of the mangled vehicle in an unconscious condition.



He was extricated by Police with support from other road users. He was rushed to the Nsawam government Hospital for treatment but pronounced dead on arrival. His body has been deposited at the same Hospital morgue for preservation and identification.

The Driver of the articulated vehicle Abdul Fataw,37, and his two drivers’ mates who sustained various degree of injuries were also taken to the Obregyimah Presbyterian Health Centre for treatment.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the accident to Starr News stating that both vehicles were being towed away from the road while investigation continue.