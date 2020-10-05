‘Enforce strict laws to regulate mining activities' - Australian ambassador to govt

Australian Ambassador to Ghana, Andrew Gregory

Australian Ambassador to Ghana, Andrew Gregory, says “Ghana must have strict laws to regulate the activities of mining” considering the dire impact of illegal mining on water bodies and the environment.

According to him, the government must do well to “protect its land and water bodies” by enforcing strict sanctions that will deter illegal miners from engaging in activities of galamsey which for years has polluted major water bodies in places where these minerals are mined.



On the back of illegal mining in Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government is still committed to the fight against illegal mining.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony of the Yendi Water Supply Project on July 29, 2020, he stated that his government will “continue to wage war against, and intensify our resolve to curb the activities of illegal miners (galamseyers), sand winning and farming along the banks of our water bodies, which lead to their pollution.”

The Australian Ambassador, however, in an interview on ‘GhanAkoma’ on Akoma FM advised the government to adopt measures rolled out by his home country, Australia, which currently happens to be the World’s 2nd largest gold producer in ensuring proper mining activities.



Mr Gregory also spoke against the involvement of minors in mining fields adding that “It is bad for children to work at mining sites because they will be exposed to deadly chemicals such as mercury used for galamsey.”