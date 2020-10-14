Farmer fined for stealing sheep

The Enchi District Magistrate’s Court has convicted an 18-year-old farmer, Francis Coffie, to a fine of GHC600 for stealing his neighbour’s sheep, valued at GHC800.

In default he will spend six months in prison with hard labour.



Coffie pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing before the Court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng.



Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that the complainant is a crop and livestock farmer who reside at Tano-Ano in the Aowin Municipality with the convict.



He said in the early hours of September 12, 2020, the complainant tethered three of his sheep against a tree on a pasture to enable them to graze.



The complainant, at a point in time, left the animals due to network challenges to make a phone call at a designated area.

On the same day at about 1200 hours, the complainant returned to the spot where he tethered the sheep and detected two were stolen.



Detective Agyare said while the complainant was busily searching for the sheep, she chanced on them butchered in Coffie's room.



He said the convict was arrested and handed over to the Asemkrom Police with the butchered sheep where a formal complaint was lodged.



Detective Agyare said the convict, in his caution statement, admitted the offence and claimed he was manipulated by a spirit to commit the offence.