Ga Manye funeral: Why Nungua residents are exempted from restrictions

the late Ga Manye Naa Deidei Omaedru III

The Nungua Traditional Council has announced that residents and institutions in Nungua are exempted from the restrictions laid down by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) for the burial of the late Ga Manye Naa Deidei Omaedru III.

A statement signed and issued to all residents and institutions in Nungua by the Nungua Council of Elders, dated October 25, highlighted that “The Nungua Traditional Council has announced that the ban on shopping and other commercial activities announced by the Ga Traditional Authority and which takes effect tomorrow 27th October as part of the funeral and burial arrangements of the Ga Manye does not include some areas within its jurisdiction.”



“Some of the areas the Council of Elders of the Nungua Traditional Area in a statement said are not affected by the directive are the Nungua township, Spintex, Klagon, Baatsonaa, Sakumono, Lashibi, Oyibi, Santeo, Katamansu, Borteyman among others.”



The GTC had announced that all shops and offices in the Central Business District of Accra would be closed on Saturday, October 28, 2023, to make way for the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye. Other mini markets and shops at homes within the capital were also required to be closed on the said date.



However, the Nungua Traditional Council has said that residents and institutions in Nungua are not subject to these restrictions.

They have also charged the Krowor Municipal Security Committee, Asafoatsemei, and Asafoanyemei within the Nungua Traditional Area to ensure the safety of school children and market operators as they cooperate with the Ga Traditional Council to give the late Queenmother a befitting burial.



NAY/KPE