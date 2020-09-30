Government to support private schools affected by coronavirus - Bawumia

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said government is considering providing financial support to private schools which have been affected during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The support, according to Dr Bawumia, is to help save these institutions from collapse and laying off workers.



Dr Bawumia said these during an encounter with teachers and artisans in the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



He was sad about the pandemic which has affected most companies and schools, assuring the private schools of government support.

He also encouraged the teachers and artisans to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to expand the economy, build agriculture base and increase support to the informal sector.



The private schools have petitioned the government to intervene and save them from folding up following the ravages of the virus.