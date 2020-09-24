I’ve given Western-North 400 projects, 3 new district hospitals – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given an account of the principal activities being undertaken by his government in the Western-North Region in the last three and a half years of his tenure of office as President.

According to President Akufo-Addo, as part of the government’s Agenda 111, which seeks to build District Hospitals in Districts without hospitals, in the course of the next twelve (12) months, Government will construct District Hospitals in the following Districts without them in the Western North Region.



“They are Bia East, Bodi and Suaman.



“The hospitals will have a 100-bed capacity, fully equipped, with appropriate accommodation for medical personnel, i.e. doctors and staff,” he said.



In addition, the President indicated that “there are 400 projects being executed in the Region, with 197 completed, and the remaining 203 ongoing”.



“Out of the 197 completed projects, 52 are in the educational sector, 10 in the health sector, 16 in the roads sector, and 67 in the water and sanitation sector”.



President Akufo-Addo made this known Thursday, 24 September 2020, when he inaugurated the newly constituted Western-North Regional House of Chiefs at a ceremony in Sefwi Wiawso, on day one of his 3-day working visit to the Western North Region.

Touching on the ongoing projects, he stated that 203 ongoing projects comprise, amongst others, 81 in the educational sector, 20 in the health sector, 4 in the roads sector, and 46 in the water and sanitation sector



“With four more for Nana and the NPP, we will do even more for you,” he said to the members of the house.



With respect to the newly-created Houses of Chiefs, and, indeed, to all the Houses of Chiefs across the country, the President assured that the government will continue to support the Chieftaincy institution so it can be strong and resilient.



“Six new office complex and bungalows would be provided the six new Regional Houses of Chiefs.



“Additionally, as I have said, we would strive to give to the institution the requisite support to resolve chieftaincy matters, and carry out research in the many areas of relevance to curb chieftaincy related conflicts,” he added.