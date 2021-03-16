I will not appoint deputy Regional Ministers - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has charged all 16 regional ministers to ensure that they maintain total security, peace and order in their respective regions where they are to serve.

The president gave the regional ministers the charge when he addressed them at the Jubilee House at a swearing-in-ceremony where he administered three oaths - the oath of allegiance, the oath of office and of secrecy to them.



Commenting on the workload of the regional ministers, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his decision not to appoint deputy regional ministers, which means that, there would be much more work for the regional ministers to do.

To this end, President Akufo-Addo urged the regional ministers to know that they have a responsibility to take up all the duties of a regional minister as stated in the 1992 Constitution of the Republic.