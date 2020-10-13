Inspectorate Board to shut down pre-tertiary schools disobeying Akufo-Addo’s orders

Executive Director at the National Inspectorate Board, Haggar Hilda Ampadu

The National Inspectorate Board has advised pre-tertiary education institutions (PTEIs) across the country who have reopened their schools for classes for learners other than second-year students to put a stop to the practice or risk having their schools shut down indefinitely.

The advice by the Board follows a recent monitoring activity it undertook.



In a statement signed by Executive Director, Inspector-General of Schools, Haggar Hilda Ampadu, the Board said it has observed that “some private pre-tertiary education institutions have reopened their schools for in-person classes for learners in lower primary to senior high school (other than those in SHS 2 and JHS 2/ International Curricular equivalent)”.



“These actions are clear a breach of the President’s directive”, the statement said.



The Board reminded the general public and operators of schools of the President’s directive to keep schools closed till January 2021.



The Board strongly advised private schools “acting in contravention to the President’s directive, including those offering in-person vacation classes (to learners other those in JHS2 and SHS 2/ International Curricular equivalents) to stop their activities with immediate effect.

“Any PTEI that acts contrary to the President’s directive will be made to shut down indefinitely”, it warned.



It also reminded “parents not to send their wards who are not in JSS 2 or SHS 2 (or International Curricular equivalent) to school, until otherwise indicated by the President.”



It further urged the general public to be vigilant and “report any instances of PTEIs breaching the President’s directive to NSIA for the necessary action to be taken.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in an address to the nation on Sunday, 30 August 2020, noted that a decision had been made for “only SHS 2 and JHS 2 students to return to school from 5 October to 14 December 2020 to complete their academic year.”



President Akufo-Addo further disclosed the decision by the government to postpone the academic year for all other levels below SHS2 and JHS2, which will be in January 2021.