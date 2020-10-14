Judge threatens to free suspected Western Togoland members

The judge has given the state one week to conclude investigations into the matter

Susana Eduful, an Accra Circuit judge is threatening to free 13 suspected members of the Western Togoland due to the slow-paced nature of investigations into the case.

Susana Eduful is unhappy over what she asserts to be delay tactics employed by the state’s prosecution team led by ASP Sylvester Asare.



The angry judge according TheGhanaReport has thus given the state one week to conclude investigations into the matter.



“If after one week, you are not able to say anything to advance the case, I will discharge the accused persons. You cannot continue to do this,” the judge said.



Despite her displeasure with the prosecution, the judge turned down bailed requests by lawyer of the 13 suspected secessionist and remanded them.



The lawyers argued that the suspects wanted to visit some of their relatives in near-by towns who depend on them for survival.



“These people have defendants who depend on them for their very survival. To further remand them, is to further trample on their fundamental human rights.

“We humbly pray that we receive justice and not injustice,” they prayed.



The 13 accused persons are being represented by James Agbodeka Amorli, Vincent Garr and Theophilus Odonkor.



The accused are among a number of persons led by the Chairman of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, Charles Kormi Kudzodzi, alias Papavi who are seeking to break away from Ghana.



The group on May 9 2017, attempted to declare the Volta Region as an independent state from Ghana. This led to the arrest of eight leaders of the group.



The latest activity of the secessionists is the attack on two police stations in the Volta Region and blocking of some major roads to the region.



Over sixty members have so far been apprehended by the police and charged with five accounts of treason, rioting and conspiracy to commit crime.