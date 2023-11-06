Kumasi: Cargo truck kills three at Suame- Magazine

File photo

Three persons have been confirmed dead with two others sustaining various degrees of injuries following a gory accident at Magazine – New Road in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region as Cargo truck run onto Nissan salon car.

One of the victims, a street preacher, reportedly died at the accident scene while two others were pronounced dead at the Tafo Government Hospital



Some eyewitness in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng said the fatal accident occurred around 12:00 p-m on Friday November 3, 2023.



They revealed that, the accident occurred when a Cargo truck with registration number GN-3054-16 collided head-on with a Nissan Saloon car along the main road in the area.

They noted that, the unfortunate incident happened after the Cargo car failed its brake resulting in the driver losing control before finally colliding with the saloon car heading towards Tafo.



It took a team of police MTTD and residents of the area some time to get the injured bodies the ruined truck due to the extent of the damage.