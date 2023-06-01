LIST: Kpessa-Whyte joins public figures convicted for contempt by Supreme Court

Kpessa-Whyte in spectacles led by one of his lawyers outside the court after conviction

Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte pleaded guilty for contempt before the Supreme Court on May 30 and was subsequently convicted, joining a list of public figures to have been convicted of same in the last few years.

His comments ostensibly referring to a Supreme Court as a ‘Stupid Court’ triggered a process that saw him hurled before a five-member panel.



Despite pleading guilty and being convicted, the sentence was mitigated after a plea by his lead counsel Dr. Srem-Sai who appealed to the court to discharge his client citing remedial steps he took after the controversial statement made via a tweet.



Cases of contempt of courts are usually heard from judges of the lower courts but the Fourth Republican era has previously seen public figures hurled before the apex court for unpalatable comments.



Below is a list of contemnors of the Supreme Court



Sir John and Hopeson Adorye

The Supreme Court in 2013 convicted the then General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, and a member of the party’s communications team, Hopeson Adorye of criminal contempt of court and slapped fines of GHS5,000 and GHS2,000 respectively.



Sir John is to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for six months or in default serve six months in jail while Adorye is to be bonded for three months to be of good behaviour or serve a three month jail term.



Montie 3



Mugabe Maase, a radio show host; Godwin Ako-Gunn and Nelson, two panelists, were sentenced to four months’ imprisonment each by the Supreme Court on July 27, 2016 for contempt, i.e. scandalising the court.



They were also fined GH¢10,000 each.

The panelists, spurred on by Maase, threatened the lives of judges of the Superior Courts, especially those who had heard the case on the credibility of the country’s electoral roll filed by Abu Ramadan and Evans Nimako against the Electoral Commission (EC).



They were found guilty of scandalising the court, defying and lowering its authority and bringing its name into disrepute.



The Directors of Network Broadcasting Company Limited (NBCL), operators of Montie FM, the radio station where the comments were made, and ZeZe Media, owners of the station frequency, were also fined GH¢30,000 each.



Their sentence was later remitted by then president John Dramani Mahama, which decision was approved via a 5 – 2 Supreme Court verdict.