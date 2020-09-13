General News

LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information press conference

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information will this afternoon at 1:00 am hold a press conference on Ghana's efforts to host a consultative meeting on the ongoing political impasse in Mali.

This follows ECOWAS mediators trying to resolve Mali’s political impasse that erupted last month demanding President Keita’s resignation.



The ECOWAS delegation held a marathon weekend of talks in Bamako in their latest bid to calm tensions and called on the government, the opposition and civil society to work together.



For the press conference, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey will provide the updates.