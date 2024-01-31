LIVESTREAMING: Public Accounts Committee Sitting

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has begun its sitting to scrutinise the audited accounts of the government and its agencies for the year 2023.

PAC is a parliamentary committee that has the mandate to examine the audited accounts of the government and its agencies, and to ensure accountability and transparency in the public sector.



In this live stream, the committee is meeting with the Ga South Municipal Education Directorate, Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal District Assembly, Dormaa East and others.

Below is the live stream:



