Lawyer Edem Fugar sues Prof Addae-Mensah

The Managing Partner of Fugar & Company, William Edem Fugar, has sued Prof. Ivan Addae-Mensah, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana (UG), for allegedly making defamatory statements against him.

This comes after Edem Fugar issued a final strong caution to the former vice chancellor to adhere to his demand notice following alleged defamatory statements in his (Prof Addae-Mensah's) autobiography against him.



The demand notice accuses Prof Addae-Mensah of causing damage to Fugar's longstanding reputation as a legal practitioner of high repute, both nationally and internationally.



The lawyers for Fugar stated that the false imputations have portrayed their client (Fugar) as a negligent and carefree lawyer, tarnishing his professional standing.



The notice demands a retraction of the defamatory statements from the autobiography by Prof. Ivan Addae-Mensah and an unqualified apology to Fugar within seven days.



Prof Addae-Mensah, through his lawyer, Azanne Kofi Akainyah of A&A Law Consult, responded to Fugar, denying the claim and suggesting to Fugar to allow peace to prevail in the face of evidence that he (Addae-Mensah) relied on to make his claims.



Edem Fugar has now seen to his threat and has sued Prof Addae-Mensah at the apex court of the land, the Supreme Court of Ghana.

In the writ of summons sighted by GhanaWeb Fugar sort “a declaration that the following words published by the Defendant of the Plaintiff in Defendant's book titled 'My Life' are defamatory of the Plaintiff".



The lawyer also sorts, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further publicizing the offending passages. An order of mandatory injunction requiring the defendant to cause to be withdrawn from circulation the copies of the book, "My Life", containing the offending passages. Damages for libel, including aggravated damages”.



