Library critical in the educational sector - Afenyo-Markin

MP of Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: Raymond Kwofie, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency and the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has emphasized the importance of Libraries in the education sector.

He mentioned how libraries form part of the success stories of prominent figures in the country.



"Ministers, Members of Parliament, and great public figures are made with the support of a library", he stressed.



The Member of Parliament said these at the commissioning of the MP's completed libraries, community, and ICT centers in some communities in Winneba.



He also used the occasion to cut sod for some new projects such as school blocks and an office for the Ghana Immigration Service at Gyahadze.

At separate events, Afenyo-Markin indicated that wisdom and knowledge can be found in books and they can be discovered through reading.



He revealed that what inspired him to serve the people of Effutu when critics were describing him as young and inexperienced was the cry of the people for development, transformation, and new hope.



At the commissioning of the ICT center, he called on parents to encourage their wards to work hard which was the only way to achieve greater heights in life.



He called on Ghanaians to continue to serve in truth and humility wherever they find themselves.